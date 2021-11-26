Advertisement

Chilly Black Friday ahead, some flakes possible early

(KCRG)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you plan on hitting the stores looking for deals at any point today, make sure you bundle up! It’s going to be a chilly end to the week.

Today and Tonight

While most of the moisture moved out overnight, I can’t rule out a few snowflakes for the early morning shoppers, especially the closer to the Kentucky/Virginia border. I don’t think it will amount to much, but we’ll keep a close eye on things.

The clouds will stick around for a while this morning, before finally trying to clear out this afternoon to some late-day sunshine. Highs will struggle to climb. I think most of us will stay in the mid-30s with a few spots finding their way into the upper 30s. It all depends on how fast those clouds clear.

Tonight, lows will likely drop into the low to mid-20s under mostly clear skies. Some areas could find their way into the upper teens.

Weekend Forecast

The weekend actually looks pretty decent. We were watching a potential system for Sunday night into Monday, but that has backed off for now. We might pick up a few more clouds at times, but I think we stay dry. Highs on Saturday will climb to near 50 with lots of sunshine. A few more clouds on Sunday will keep us in the upper 40s. We’ll drop into the 30s on Saturday night and upper 20s on Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

While the European model is hinting at some scattered shower activity late next week, both models keep most of the last days of November on the dry side. Highs will take a brief dip on Monday before climbing into the low 60s by the first days of December.

