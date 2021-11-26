Breaking down this weekend’s semifinal games

There are only two rounds left in the high school football playoffs in the Bluegrass. Who will punch their ticket to Kroger Field? We preview this week’s matchups in the viewing area.

Class 1A

Raceland (12-1) vs. Pikeville (10-2)

How Raceland got here: defeated Fairview 57-0 (District Semifinal), defeated Paintsville 28-14 (District Final), defeated Bishop Brossart 48-7 (Region Final)

How Pikeville got here: defeated Phelps 49-0 (District Semifinal), defeated Hazard 28-6 (District Final), defeated Williamsburg 50-21 (Region Final)

The Rams are back in the state semifinals for the first time since 2018. Raceland started the season with a 1-1 record but since their only loss to Russell, Michael Salmons’ crew has been unstoppable, carrying an 11-game winning streak into Friday’s matchup against the Panthers. Raceland is averaging 38.4 PPG on offense, good enough for fourth in the class while the 11.9 PPG that they are allowing is fifth-fewest in the class. The Rams have the rare trio of a Quarterback throwing for at least 20 touchdowns, a Running Back rushing for at least ten touchdowns and a Wide Receiver with at least ten touchdown receptions. Sophomore Logan Lundy has is averaging the eighth-most passing yards per game in Class A at 147 YPG while his 23 passing touchdowns are good enough for fifth-best in the class. Sophomore Noah Wallace’s 14 rushing scores slots him into a two-way tie for ninth-most in the class while junior Connor Hughes’ 11 touchdown catches put him into a three-way to for fourth-best in the class. Pikeville will need to know where Ben Taylor is lined up at all times as the junior has the third-most sacks in the class with 11.

The Panthers fight on to play another week as they throttled Williamsburg last time out, ending the Yellow Jackets’ season in the process. Isaac McNamee had one of his strongest performances of the season last Friday as the senior signal caller tallied 202 yards through the

air and delivered more touchdown passes (five) than incompletions (four). Junior Blake Birchfield was superb in the run game once again as the Running Back amassed 193 yards and a score on 19 carries. Junior Wade Hensley recorded five catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns while senior Zack Lockhart caught six passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Grant Scott also had three catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. Pikeville generated more than 450 yards on offense against Williamsburg.

This will be the tenth meeting between these two schools since 2011. The Panthers are 6-3 in the previous nine matchups during that span including a 28-7 victory against the Rams to open last season.

Class 2A

Middlesboro (10-0) vs. Lexington Christian (12-0)

How Middlesboro got here: defeated Leslie County 46-0 (District Semifinal), defeated Breathitt County 43-33 (District Final), defeated West Carter 33-6 (Region Final)

How Lexington Christian got here: defeated Washington County 68-7 (District Semifinal), defeated Danville 61-13 (District Final), defeated Owensboro Catholic 49-21 (Region Final)

After getting a little bit of a scare against Breathitt County, the Yellow Jackets looked more like the team that has dominated their opposition for most of the season against West Carter. Middlesboro produced 473 yards on offense against the Comets. Quarterback Cayden Grigsby had another great performance as the dual threat field general threw for 193 yards and two scores. The sophomore also made some plays on the ground, rushing for 89 yards and a touchdown on 19 rushes. Caleb Bogonko had a monster day against the Comets as the senior racked up 191 yards and two scores on 21 touches. Senior Jay West was the team’s leading receiver with four catches for 73 yards and two scores. Middlesboro was terrific on defense as they picked West Carter off four times and held the Comets to single digits for only the third time this season.

For as great as Middlesboro has been all season, they will undoubtedly face their toughest test of the season as they travel to Lexington to take on the Lexington Christian Eagles. This season, Doug Charles’ team boasts wins against fellow state semifinalists Pikeville, Madison Central and

Boyle County. The Eagles have won their last seven games by at least 28 points or more. LCA ranks second in both points per game scored (48.1 PPG) and points per game allowed (11.9 PPG) in the class behind only Beechwood. Junior Drew Nieves is averaging the tenth-most passing yards per game in 2A at 157 yards per game while the Quarterback’s 23 passing touchdowns on the season slot him into a three-way tie for third-best in the class. The Eagles have two players with double-digit rushing scores as Xavier Brown’s 13.5 yards per carry leads the class while the senior’s 19 rushing touchdowns put him in a tie for eighth-best in 2A. Junior Jeremiah Riffle also has produced ten scores on the ground for LCA. Senior Mason Moore is averaging 73 receiving yards per game, good enough for eighth in that category in the class while the Wideout’s ten touchdown catches put him in a three-way tie for third best in that statistic. The Eagles are third in the class in total sacks this season with 33 including 11.5 sacks by senior Tyler Morris.

Since 2011, Middlesboro and Lexington Christian have met eight times with the Eagles winning seven of those contests. LCA won the last time these two programs squared with a 49-8 victory back in 2018.

Class 3A

Belfry (7-5) vs. East Carter (10-2)

How Belfry got here: defeated Pike Central 57-0 (District Semifinal), defeated Lawrence County 21-14 (District Final), defeated Bell County 41-20 (Region Final)

How East Carter got here: defeated Greenup County 30-0 (District Semifinal), defeated Ashland Blazer 26-16 (District Final), defeated Mason County 38-10 (Region Final)

Philip Haywood always seems to have his team peaking at the right time and this year is no exception. The Pirates routed the Bobcats on Log Mountain and are now just one step away from getting to the state championship once again. Just as he has all season long, Isaac Dixon led the way for Belfry against Bell County as the senior piled up 177 yards and three scores on 18 carries. Fellow senior Zayne Hatfield had a pretty good outing as well with 82 yards and a touchdown on just seven touches. Sophomore Dre Young tallied 75 yards and a score on 16

carries. Three players had double digit tackles for the Pirates including junior Brayden Spears, who led the way with 16 tackles. Belfry had one takeaway against the Bobcats.

While Belfry is accustomed to playing this deep into the playoffs, this is uncharted waters for East Carter. The Raiders knocked off defending 3A State Champion Ashland Blazer two weeks ago. Tim Champlin’s squad backed that performance up with a thrashing of the Royals last week as they won the region championship for the first time in school history. East Carter is scoring 32.2 PPG, good enough for ninth-best in the class. The Raiders are in the top five in points allowed, surrendering 16.4 PPG in 3A. Offensively, East Carter is led by Running Back Charlie Terry. The senior is averaging 150 yards per game on the ground which is ninth-best in the state. Terry has also tallied an astounding 32 rushing touchdowns for the Raiders, second best statewide behind only Zachary Shofner of Bullitt Central. Connor Goodman’s four interceptions puts the senior in the top ten for most interceptions in the class.

The last time these two schools met was back in 2008. Belfry had their way against East Carter with a 48-6 victory.

Class 4A

Franklin County (10-3) vs. Johnson Central (11-1)

How Franklin County got here: defeated North Oldham 46-0 (District Semifinal), defeated Central 14-8 (District Final), defeated Allen County-Scottsville 49-12 (Region Final)

How Johnson Central got here: defeated Clay County 56-7 (District Semifinal), defeated Letcher Central 50-14 (District Final), defeated Corbin 34-13 (Region Final)

The Flyers started their 2021 campaign with dominant victories against Scott County and Western Hills. Then, Eddie James’ crew hit a lull as they dropped three straight games. Ever since that third loss of the season to Woodford County, Franklin County has found their mojo again as they have won eight in a row. The Flyers are coming into this matchup with the fourth-highest scoring offense as they are averaging 36.3 PPG while giving up the fewest points per game in the class at 11.5 PPG. Last season, Franklin County had a Quarterback that threw for more than 2,300 yards and 27 touchdowns. This season, the Flyers have been much more dependent on the ground game as junior Kaden Moorman leads 4A in rushing touchdowns with

25. Franklin County ranks in the top ten in both fumbles forced (13) and fumbles recovered (11). The Flyers also lead the class in interceptions with 18.

For the second straight season, the Golden Eagles defeated the Redhounds to get back to the state semifinals. Corbin had no answers for Johnson Central’s physicality at the line of scrimmage as the Golden Eagles amassed more than 450 yards on the ground. Johnson Central had two players that finished with more than 100 yards rushing as senior Matt Crum spearheaded the attack with 124 yards and a touchdown on only ten carries. Junior Chase Price was outstanding as well with 119 yards and two scores on 16 rushes. Zack McCoart just missed out on the century mark as the freshman recorded 97 yards and two touchdowns on 16 touches. Senior Mason Lemaster had a team-high 14 tackles as the Golden Eagles had one takeaway against Corbin.

Of course, this is a rematch of last season’s state semifinal clash as the Flyers went into Paintsville and took down Johnson Central, 20-12. Franklin County would go on to lose the Class 4A State Championship Game to Boyle County, 31-28 in overtime.

