Advertisement

Black Friday shopping underway in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Christmas shopping season is well on its way. Black Friday shoppers were out early in Lexington Friday to get their hands on deals.

Whether it was outside Best Buy at 4:00 in the morning or standing in line at the mall waiting for those doors to open, shoppers were determined to brave the cold temperatures and beat the crowds.

For Sears and Kmart, this could be the final holiday shopping season

“We just go in and we’re very impulsive. So I was like, ‘Oh this is cool!’ So I got like an air mattress, this big heater thing. I don’t even know if I’ll need it, but I was like ‘The deals are too good,’” shopper Makayla Richter.

Some shoppers said they had specific things on their lists, like a Nintendo Switch or a new TV, but others were just seeing what deals were out there.

“Walking out of Walmart it was like 99% of the stuff in the cart is for me,” shopper Cori Quesenberry.

The deals are just part of the reason that shoppers are out today. WKYT’s Jim Stratman spoke with people who said this is part of a tradition and they enjoy the experience just as much as the deals.

Stores kick off Black Friday, but pandemic woes linger

“We both love a good deal, but it’s also fun,” Quesenberry said. “Like we usually have a few other friends with us too, but it’s still nice. We’ve been roommates for 4-5 years and it’s nice to just get out and have fun and it is part of the experience to be cold and drink hot chocolate, so yeah it’s fun too.”

Whatever the reason, its was a real kickoff to the Christmas season.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karianna Burton
Leslie County woman arrested, charged with murder while looking for her baby’s father
Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
Teen killed in early Thanksgiving morning shooting identified; second teen critically injured
Sam Dick addresses viewers a final time as he signs off from WKYT after a legendary 34-year...
Sam Dick signs off from WKYT
Food City Theft
Whitesburg Police make arrests in relation to Food City theft
Matthew Wray (left) and Tony Hicks (right) were arrested following a dispute deputies say...
Sheriff: Argument leads to Thanksgiving Day shooting in Wayne County

Latest News

After months of waiting, Avery Sweat, 8, recieved her new heart on Thanksgiving day.
8-year-old gets heart transplant on Thanksgiving day
Small businesses in Pikeville are preparing for more customers than usual as Small Business...
‘This is our version of Black Friday’: Business owners are gearing up for Small Business Saturday
Black Friday shopping underway in Lexington
WATCH|Black Friday shopping underway in Lexington
The outreach ministry handed out 32 meals Friday and gave out hundreds more on Thanksgiving.
Lexington church continues meal donations after Thanksgiving
Several southern Kentucky National Guard units are preparing for a big sacrifice. The units are...
Somerset residents plan big send-off for deploying National Guard units