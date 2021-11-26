Advertisement

Black Friday shoppers hit the stores in Eastern Kentucky

By Brandon Robinson and Zak Hawke
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Another Black Friday is here and shoppers are out across the region looking for the best deals.

Our crew went to the Pikeville JCPenny, one of the only stores in our area to open at 5 a.m.

Some of the store employees told WYMT’s Zak Hawke they have been at the store since midnight getting things set up, including getting ready for in-store pickups from online orders.

For those hardcore in-person shoppers, there are still a lot of discounts, including kitchen appliances, jewelry and clothing.

After a slow Black Friday last year, officials hope the crowds will return this year.

“We are all very excited, We’ve been here picking orders all morning long, you know, for those that were at home shopping online. So, it’s very exciting to get us all pumped up and ready,” Said Sheena Adams, the General Manager of the Pikeville store.

When it comes to shoppers, most people we talked to say they are out due to a sense of tradition or just to spend time with loved ones in the holiday spirit.

“It’s a tradition that my daughters and I have had for several years. It’s just a time for us to be able to get together and spend a little extra little together during the holidays,” Said Diana Hall.

Our crew talked to one woman who was out with her mom marking a nearly three-decade tradition. She was also looking for something special for her boyfriend.

“We do it every year, our shopping. It’s annual. I’ve been going for 30 years,” said Sharon Hunt, a veteran Black Friday shopper.

Other veterans say even though the crowds were a little bigger this year, the lines are getting smaller as more deals are being offered earlier and online.

Experts warn shoppers that due to the ongoing supply shortage, inventory could still be a problem on some of this year’s hot ticket items. For those who order online, you are advised to order early to make sure you have everything you need by Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam Dick addresses viewers a final time as he signs off from WKYT after a legendary 34-year...
Sam Dick signs off from WKYT
Food City Theft
Whitesburg Police make arrests in relation to Food City theft
Karianna Burton
Leslie County woman arrested, charged with murder while looking for her baby’s father
Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
Teen killed in early Thanksgiving morning shooting identified; second teen critically injured
London woman arrested for child abuse
Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child

Latest News

Chilly Black Friday ahead, some flakes possible early
Eastern Kentucky vet advises against feeding your pet Thanksgiving leftovers - 11:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky vet advises against feeding your pet Thanksgiving leftovers - 11:00 p.m.
Whitesburg Police make arrests in relation to Food City theft - 11:00 p.m.
Whitesburg Police make arrests in relation to Food City theft - 11:00 p.m.
'We put our heart into it': Communities in the Big Sandy host free community Thanksgiving meals...
'We put our heart into it': Communities in the Big Sandy host free community Thanksgiving meals - 11:00 p.m.