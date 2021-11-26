Black Friday shoppers hit the stores in Eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Another Black Friday is here and shoppers are out across the region looking for the best deals.

Our crew went to the Pikeville JCPenny, one of the only stores in our area to open at 5 a.m.

Some of the store employees told WYMT’s Zak Hawke they have been at the store since midnight getting things set up, including getting ready for in-store pickups from online orders.

For those hardcore in-person shoppers, there are still a lot of discounts, including kitchen appliances, jewelry and clothing.

After a slow Black Friday last year, officials hope the crowds will return this year.

“We are all very excited, We’ve been here picking orders all morning long, you know, for those that were at home shopping online. So, it’s very exciting to get us all pumped up and ready,” Said Sheena Adams, the General Manager of the Pikeville store.

When it comes to shoppers, most people we talked to say they are out due to a sense of tradition or just to spend time with loved ones in the holiday spirit.

“It’s a tradition that my daughters and I have had for several years. It’s just a time for us to be able to get together and spend a little extra little together during the holidays,” Said Diana Hall.

Our crew talked to one woman who was out with her mom marking a nearly three-decade tradition. She was also looking for something special for her boyfriend.

“We do it every year, our shopping. It’s annual. I’ve been going for 30 years,” said Sharon Hunt, a veteran Black Friday shopper.

Other veterans say even though the crowds were a little bigger this year, the lines are getting smaller as more deals are being offered earlier and online.

Experts warn shoppers that due to the ongoing supply shortage, inventory could still be a problem on some of this year’s hot ticket items. For those who order online, you are advised to order early to make sure you have everything you need by Christmas.

