37th annual Festival of the Mountain Masters kicks off

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 37th annual Festival of the Mountain Masters kicked off Friday with a great turnout.

Running until Saturday at the Village Center Mall, the festival features vendors selling a variety of items including baked goods, quilts, wood carvings, hand crafted pens, wreaths, home décor, soaps, and tons more.

The event gives the people of Harlan County the opportunity to support locally.

Event Coordinator Jyssica Bennett said uniqueness plays a huge role.

“We have a broom from the guy that did the brooms here ten years ago. It’s still in our kitchen, it’s got memories,” she said. “Somebody sat down and handcrafted all this stuff and they put their time into it. It just makes it special I think.”

Kids also got the opportunity to take pictures with Santa.

Bennett said they had more than 50 vendors participate in the festival.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

