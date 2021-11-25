Roundball Preview: Williamsburg Yellow Jackets

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will continue their rebuild under second season head coach Eric Swords.

“Last year it was a process, it was a big melting pot, we had a new coach, our last one he quit before the end of the season so that just left everyone in disarray,” said Swords.

The Yellow Jackets open up the season on Dec. 3 against the L.I.G.H.T home school.

