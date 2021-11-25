Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Williamsburg Yellow Jackets

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will continue their rebuild under second season head coach Eric Swords.

“Last year it was a process, it was a big melting pot, we had a new coach, our last one he quit before the end of the season so that just left everyone in disarray,” said Swords.

The Yellow Jackets open up the season on Dec. 3 against the L.I.G.H.T home school.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karianna Burton
Leslie County woman arrested, charged with murder while looking for her baby’s father
London woman arrested for child abuse
Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child
Official: 7 inmates overdose at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
Donald Turner arrested for imprisonment and kidnapping
Woman found dead in boyfriend’s home, man charged with imprisonment
Suspect in Big Stone Gap killing smiling in court
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer appears in court

Latest News

Madison Cox will represent the United States at the Junior Pan American Games in Colombia.
Jackson County-native to represent USA in Junior PanAm Games
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
Report: LSU has “legitimate interest” in Mark Stoops
Roundball Previews: Hazard Lady Bulldogs
Roundball Preview: Hazard Bulldogs