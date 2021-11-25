Perry County Central High School hosts eighth annual Thanksgiving Outreach

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Central High School held its eighth annual Thanksgiving Outreach Thursday.

25 designated drivers helped deliver around 800 meals from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The goal was to help families in need get a hot meal this Thanksgiving Day.

Director of Federal Programs Bridget Brewer said any child getting food during the holiday is a win for them.

“We can take care of them when they’re at school but we want to go beyond the classroom. We want to make sure today, they’re able to have a hot meal with their families,” she said. “I can’t thank enough, our community partners, they have made this possible. Showing up this morning, donating their resources, and helping us out.”

Brewer said any possible meals leftover will go back into the community, including hospitals or and nursing homes.

