Teen killed in early Thanksgiving morning shooting identified; second teen critically injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager who was shot and killed in an early-morning shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday has been identified by officials.

Cortez Duncan Jr., 15, died due to injuries sustained from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Another teen is listed in critical condition also in connection to Thursday morning’s shooting.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When police arrived, they found a teenager, later identified as Duncan, who had been shot multiple times at the location.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Mitchell said officers then responded to the 700 block of Dearborn Avenue and found a second shooting victim, another 15-year-old boy.

Police confirmed the 15-year-old had been shot on Hecks Lane and had headed towards Dearborn Avenue. He was also transported to University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No other details were provided. There are currently no suspects.

Neighbors say the Shawnee neighborhood has seen too much violence this year, especially with kids. Stanley Nance is heartbroken for the families who are grieving on the holiday.

“Families should be together right now. There shouldn’t be any murders today or no killing. No fights or no guns or nothing,” Nance said. “Everybody should be getting together with their families and just chilling. That’s what they should be doing, it’s Thanksgiving. Thank God and thanks for family and thanks for everybody.”

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

