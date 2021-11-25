Advertisement

More voters removed from Kentucky rolls than added

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams blasted Hillary Clinton for pushing what he called a...
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams blasted Hillary Clinton for pushing what he called a "bigoted" narrative of voter suppression.(WAVE 3 News)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has announced that for the sixth month this year, more voters were removed from Kentucky’s voter rolls than were added.

In October, 6,968 new voters were registered and 7,146 were removed.

“Ensuring election integrity is a daily process,” said Adams. “Through vigilance and diligence, we are cleaning up the mess I inherited when I was sworn in last year.”

Adams reported that Democratic registrants now make up 46% of the electorate and Republicans now make up 44% of the voters. In addition, 9.5% of voters are listed under other affiliations.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam Dick addresses viewers a final time as he signs off from WKYT after a legendary 34-year...
Sam Dick signs off from WKYT
Food City Theft
Whitesburg Police make arrests in relation to Food City theft
Karianna Burton
Leslie County woman arrested, charged with murder while looking for her baby’s father
London woman arrested for child abuse
Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child
30-year-old Hank Vaughn was last seen north of London around 8:00 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021.
Laurel County deputies looking for missing man

Latest News

Chilly Black Friday ahead, some flakes possible early
Eastern Kentucky vet advises against feeding your pet Thanksgiving leftovers - 11:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky vet advises against feeding your pet Thanksgiving leftovers - 11:00 p.m.
Whitesburg Police make arrests in relation to Food City theft - 11:00 p.m.
Whitesburg Police make arrests in relation to Food City theft - 11:00 p.m.
'We put our heart into it': Communities in the Big Sandy host free community Thanksgiving meals...
'We put our heart into it': Communities in the Big Sandy host free community Thanksgiving meals - 11:00 p.m.
Kentucky stores prepare for Small Business Saturday
Kentucky store owners hope you will shop local on Small Business Saturday