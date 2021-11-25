Laurel County deputies looking for missing man

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s helping looking for a missing man.

Deputies say 30-year-old Hank Vaughn was last seen around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning around five miles north of London on KY-1394.

He was driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck with the license plate number 263-CKH.

If you have any information on Vaughn’s location, you’re asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.