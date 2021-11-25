Family owned Christmas tree farm prepares to open in Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Since 1886, a 135-acre farm in the hills of Gatlinburg have belonged to the family of Hal Wilson. Inside the homes on the property, family pictures tell the history of Wilson Glyn Farms.

Outside, the story is now Christmas trees for this family owned farm. It’s a tradition that has only been around for the past 15 years.

“My daughter gave me a book. Christmas Trees: for pleasure or profit. I read it and I looked to my wife and said we can do this,” said Wilson.

Since then, the family has been growing Christmas trees on the property and getting pre-cut trees from other vendors to increase supply.

It’s something this family has gravitated to over the years, but it’s not an easy task. Wilson said it takes a long time for these trees to grow.

“You get about 10 to 12 inches per year so 8 to 10 years for an eight-foot tree,” he said.

The farm will be open to sell their 245 trees the day after Thanksgiving, and according to Wilson, after that Friday and Saturday most of the selection will be gone.

For the Wilson family, it’s about creating a family oriented experience for people visiting both locally and across state lines.

“Something here hits that bell just ding. And it resonates to what they remember as Christmas and if we can do that, I think we’ve accomplished what we set out to do,” said Wilson.

The farm will open Friday at 10 a.m. to begin selling trees.

