Another cooldown after soggy Turkey Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a rather soggy day on this Thanksgiving, we are continuing to see cold air filter into the mountains. This will lead to a chilly Black Friday as temperatures, once again, take a tumble.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our cold front continues to move on off to the east this evening, with cold air continuing to move in behind it. This has been dropping our temperatures down through the 40s this evening and will help our lows bottom out in the lower 30s overnight. As our moisture exits, it will depend on how fast the cold air rushes in for the potential for a couple of flurries during the overnight and early morning hours...but this still shouldn’t cause a big mess on the roads.

Prepare for a chilly Black Friday shopping experience if you are indeed headed out to the stores or malls. We’ll continue to clear out to mostly sunny skies as highs stay well below normal in the lower 40s during the daytime hours. Mostly clear skies continue for the overnight, as we fall back into the middle to upper 20s for overnight lows.

The Weekend and Beyond

Temperatures rebound somewhat into the day on Saturday as we spend the first day of the weekend proper in between two systems. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to near 50° with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. But those high clouds are ahead of yet another chance for rain moving in with a quick hitting system on Sunday.

And just like today’s system, showers look to move into the region during the afternoon hours as highs struggle to reach the middle 40s. Depending on how fast cold air moves in behind the frontal boundary, we could once again see the potential for rain ending as a few flurries on our Monday morning. We’ll start the post-Thanksgiving week on a dry but chilly not with highs in the lower 40s Monday, rebounding to near 50° on Tuesday before another system tries to move in for the beginning of December.

