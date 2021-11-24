Advertisement

Thanksgiving kicks off deadly season for impaired crashes

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every year millions of Americans hit the road to visit families for Thanksgiving. However, a dangerous tradition gaining traction has highway safety experts pleading with people to be safe.

Known as “Drinksgiving” or Blackout Wednesday,” the day before Thanksgiving has become associated with binge drinking.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says over Thanksgiving weekend from 2015 to 2019, nearly 800 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver. In that same time frame, 135 drivers involved in fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve were drunk.

“Thanksgiving Eve to New Years Day is the time of year we see the most deaths and injuries,” said Alex Otte, the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. “Summer around July 4th is really high as well, but this holiday period is always concerning for us.”

NHTSA says the Thanksgiving holiday has become one of the deadliest on the roads.

“We know that around the holidays, the numbers typically increase just because people are off work and are more likely to make the wrong decisions to drink and drive,” said Otte. “But it’s all the more devastating around the holidays. It often causes someone to have one less person at their holiday table, and have one less family member with them to celebrate Thanksgiving and celebrate Christmas.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karianna Burton
Leslie County woman arrested, charged with murder while looking for her baby’s father
London woman arrested for child abuse
Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child
Official: 7 inmates overdose at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
Donald Turner arrested for imprisonment and kidnapping
Woman found dead in boyfriend’s home, man charged with imprisonment
Suspect in Big Stone Gap killing smiling in court
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer appears in court

Latest News

Charles Doty Jr.
“I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza” | Worker recalls moments after man pulls rifle on employees
Prestonsburg business gives out Thanksgiving feasts - 11:00 p.m.
Prestonsburg business gives out Thanksgiving feasts - 11:00 p.m.
Hillbilly Days has not been held in the city since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pikeville prepares for return of Hillbilly Days
Downtown Richmond is decorated ahead of the city's Christmas Parade.
Richmond Police discuss security ahead of the city’s Christmas Parade