Staying dry today, but showers return on Thanksgiving

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We stay dry and warmer on Wednesday, but a cold front brings showers and cooler temperatures to the mountains on Thanksgiving.

Today through Thursday

After a chilly start to the day, we warm up nicely by this afternoon. Highs top out in the middle-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Into tonight, we remain dry, but clouds will begin to increase across the area. Lows will not be as cool as recent nights. We only fall off into the upper-30s under mostly cloudy skies.

On Thanksgiving, we stay mostly cloudy with highs topping out in the mid-50s. We begin the day dry; however, showers will start to increase by the afternoon and evening hours, so you will need the rain gear. Showers stick around through the overnight hours, too.

Black Friday & The Weekend

There could be a stray shower or snow flurry during the morning hours on Friday. However, the majority of your day is looking dry and cold. Highs only get up into the upper-30s and lower-40s under partly cloudy skies.

We stay dry into Saturday under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures remain cool as we only top out in the upper-40s.

Showers look to return by Sunday. We stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

For now, the beginning of your next work week is looking dry.

We stay partly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday.

Highs on Monday stay in the lower-40s, but we get into the lower-50s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.