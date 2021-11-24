Showers return just in time for Thanksgiving

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly start to the work week in the mountains, we brought warm temperatures back to the mountains today...but that’s ahead of some big changes on the way for the holiday weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re continuing to see clouds increase this evening and into tonight on the backside of our warm front as moisture streams back into the area. Temperatures will be milder than the past couple of nights, as we only fall into the middle 30s for overnight lows. We should stay dry but a stray shower near daybreak can’t be ruled out.

The bulk of the rain should hold off into the midday and afternoon hours on Thanksgiving, but it does look to be a dreary start for our Turkey Day. Highs should top out in the middle to upper 50s around midday before the showers work in along the cold front through the afternoon hours. A steady, but not heavy rain looks to be our best bet throughout the evening hours. We’ll slowly diminish rain chances overnight as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Black Friday and Beyond

Depending on how fast the cold air catches up with what moisture we have left in the area, we could see our showers ending as a few flurries early on our Black Friday morning. Those should work out quickly during the morning hours, though, as we slowly clear out throughout the day. With early cloud cover, highs don’t warm fast, only to near 40° for the afternoon.

We’ll dry out a bit for Saturday as highs get back into the upper 40s before another cold front makes its’s way into the area for Sunday. That will increase clouds and bring back a chance for some rain or a little bit of wintry mix to the area. With highs in the middle 40s, this doesn’t look to be a big deal on the roads or anything like that. A flurry or two could linger into Monday morning before we clear out and see highs in the middle 40s. We boost again into the middle 50s by the middle of next week.

