Roundball Previews: Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats look to make some noise in the district under their second year head coach.

“Really really pushing getting in shape,” said Lynn Camp head coach Darrell Hendrix. “We’ve run them, I think I’ve probably run them more than I should have but we’ve been pushing that.”

The Lady Wildcats start the season on Nov. 29 against Model.

