HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Lady Bulldogs look to develop their team after losing their star Annie Harris last season.

“Replacing Annie Harris wont be an easy task,” said Hazard head coach Josh Hurt. “15 and 12 pretty much every game, she was a walking double double.”

The Lady Bulldogs open up the season on the road at Shelby Valley on Nov. 29.

