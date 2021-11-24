Roundball Preview: Lynn Camp Wildcats

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lynn Camp Wildcats have never won a district championship, but they’re hoping to change that this season.

“It’d be huge, I mean it’s not been done here before it’d be awesome to just hang a banner in here,” said senior center Gavin Allen. “We’d be known as kings here forever.”

The Wildcats open up the season on Nov. 29 against Somerset Christian School.

