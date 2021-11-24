Roundball Preview: Hazard Bulldogs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Bulldogs are looking to make a return to Rupp Arena and play for a state title.

“Really proud of the guys, the way they’ve matured,” said Hazard head coach Al Holland. “I think we over achieved last year from where we started but we had a good year some kids got better and improved their game and thats what you wanna see in your team I think as the season goes on.”

The Bulldogs open up the season on Nov. 30 against Berea.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.