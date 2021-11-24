Report: LSU has “legitimate interest” in Mark Stoops

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to The Athletic, LSU has “legitimate interest” in hiring head football coach Mark Stoops.

Stoops has been mentioned along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien as possible candidates for the LSU job.

Earlier this month, Stoops signed a one-year extension with UK.

