Report: LSU has “legitimate interest” in Mark Stoops
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to The Athletic, LSU has “legitimate interest” in hiring head football coach Mark Stoops.
Stoops has been mentioned along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien as possible candidates for the LSU job.
Earlier this month, Stoops signed a one-year extension with UK.
