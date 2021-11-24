Prestonsburg business gives out Thanksgiving feasts

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Prestonsburg health clinic dedicated to helping people recover following drug or alcohol addiction hosted Thanksgiving box giveaway for its clients, and community on Tuesday.

Frontier Behavioral Health has been a part of the Prestonsburg community since 2015. CEO Randy Hunter said his team has been asking for opportunities to give back.

”We had a recovery walk back in September,” he said.” We’re planning an event for the Christmastime. We just want to make sure we’re giving back to our communities every day.”

Residential Director Chanel Music said she knows her recovering clients deal with a lot of pressure during the holidays.

”We’re hoping with these boxes it gives them a little boost to want to cook dinner and invite family over and be a part of everything.,” she said.

In the event someone cannot make it in person, Case Managers like Courtney Gullett make home deliveries.

”This is a community that’s given so much to me and this is just one way that I can give back to those in need,” she said.

Once clients were served everyone else in the community got the chance to stop by and get a box for their families.

Each kit came with turkey or ham, as well as stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, gravy mix and dessert kits.

”People need this,” said Music. “We need to help our communities. We need to help the people that struggle the most so that’s what we’re trying to do today.”

In total, Frontier Behavioral Health handed out one hundred kits.

”I see the struggle,” added Music. “The struggle of families that want to do more but are unable to do more. We just want to do it to be able to know that we helped somebody that day.”

Officials from Frontier Behavioral Health tell us that with price increases at the grocery store it took some smart shopping to put the boxes together on a budget, but that it was possible, and of course worth it.

