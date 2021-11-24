Pikeville prepares for return of Hillbilly Days

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Pikeville is preparing for the holidays with many things on the schedule. But, for many, the most sought after celebration is on the calendar for April.

Hillbilly Days is back on the schedule after two years of cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce works with the city to book vendors and booths for the return of the festival.

“We are proceeding as if Hillbilly Days will happen this year. It’s been tough to have to cancel the last two years, and we certainly hope to not have to do it again,” said City Manager Philip Elswick. “But public health conditions at that time will dictate that decision. But, as of today, we’re planning as if it’s gonna happen.”

Interested vendors can contact the Chamber and Elswick said he hopes to see people filling the streets April 21 through April 23 for this year’s event.

