Pikeville officials get ready for Winterfest

Winterfest in Pikeville
Winterfest in Pikeville(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Pikeville can expect to see some festive decorations popping up around the city.

City officials have been hard at work to kick of this year’s Winterfest, which is an ice skating attraction in the park.

The festivities go beyond ice skating, though. There will also be an animated lights show, concessions and several sales in local stores.

The ice skating rink opens this Saturday.

“So, we’ve got that, we’ve got Letters to Santa that day. Winterfest ice skating opens on Saturday, November 27, carriage rides,” said Minta Trimble, the Main Street Director. “It’s just a fun-filled day, like I said, of festivities downtown.”

Tune in to WYMT this evening to hear more about the events in Pikeville.

