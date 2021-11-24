Advertisement

Perry County Schools staff prepare Thanksgiving meals for more than 800 people

Perry County Schools staff prepare Thanksgiving meals for more than 800 people
Perry County Schools staff prepare Thanksgiving meals for more than 800 people(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Many families are preparing for Thanksgiving on Thursday, but the staff at Perry County Schools are working to give back to their community.

The meals are for anyone who signed up regardless of whether they have a student in the school system.

District Health Coordinator, Cris Rush, told WYMT they were not able to prepare meals last year due to the pandemic, but now they are excited to once again have the chance to deliver hot meals to feed those in need.

“So many people have had hardships, have not got to be with loved ones, so it’s going to be nice for us to be able to know that some of that stuff can happen again families can eat together,” she said. “We’re happy to deliver meals 10,15 at a time.”

Staff prepared one thousand meals.

