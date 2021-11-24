Advertisement

Morgan Co. man, founder of eastern Ky. nonprofit, raises money for family in need after March flooding

An eastern Kentucky man is doing his part to help a family who was hit hard by the flooding...
An eastern Kentucky man is doing his part to help a family who was hit hard by the flooding this past spring.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A natural disaster can destroy a lot-- homes, possessions, and hope.

Austin Shuck with the Appalachian Pioneer Program said he wants to try to give that back.

“Having had that feeling of helplessness, I was like, ‘alright there’s a lot of people in my community that are having this sense of needing help,’” Shuck said.

In the spring of 2021 Breathitt County was hit hard when flood waters ripped through the community. Cathy Salyers had her home destroyed and shortly after that, her husband died.

“We did a music event in March and we were able to raise almost $7,000 and then it took a really long time to get it approved by the IRS and the Secretary of State to be approved as a nonprofit. So as soon as we got that I started talking to Cathy and trying to set up an opportunity for us to meet,” Shuck said.

Shuck presented Salyers with a check for $6,550 and committed to sending her college-aged daughter a $500 gift card to help with expenses.

“I just wanted to let her know that, hey there are some people in your community that care about you and want to be there for you even though you’re going through this moment of tragedy, like, here is some hope,” Shuck said.

Shuck said he can relate in some way to what the Salyers went through. In 2012 a tornado destroyed his family’s home and everything they had, but his community rallied behind them, and that is what inspires him today.

“The moment when the community showed up to be there for us really, I told myself in that moment that at some point I was going to pay it forward whatever I had to do,” Shuck said.

This donation to Salyers is just part of his mission to pay it back.

“Maybe by us doing this, something will happen in your community and you’ll remember that time when someone went above and beyond to be there for you and then you can be there for them,” Shuck said.

An act of kindness that can grow and grow.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karianna Burton
Leslie County woman arrested, charged with murder while looking for her baby’s father
London woman arrested for child abuse
Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child
Official: 7 inmates overdose at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
Donald Turner arrested for imprisonment and kidnapping
Woman found dead in boyfriend’s home, man charged with imprisonment
Suspect in Big Stone Gap killing smiling in court
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer appears in court

Latest News

A new massive park complex is coming to Richmond. The city commission approved the purchase of...
Richmond City Commission approves purchase for new park complex
Logan County man arrested for grand larceny
Logan County man arrested for Grand Larceny
Additional UPS package handlers are needed every year ahead a busy holiday shopping season.
UPS looking to hire hundreds for holiday staffing amid statewide worker shortage
AAA is forecasting this year’s Thanksgiving travel period will be nearly as busy as it was...
Holiday traffic could be worse this year following pandemic
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police to hold Shop with a Trooper, Cram the Cruiser events this holiday season