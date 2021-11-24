Advertisement

Logan County man arrested for Grand Larceny

By Keaton Hall
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT) - A Logan County man was arrested after a police investigation into a string of crimes in the Buffalo Creek area Tuesday morning.

Lloyd Steven Browning was charged with Grand Larceny after a person in Logan County reported their vehicle was missing from their driveway.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing Browning in the vehicle Tuesday morning. Police obtained a warrant, located and arrested him on Wednesday.

Police say Browning is also the primary suspect in two other thefts from Tuesday morning, including a failed attempt to hotwire and steal another car and a residential breaking and entering, where thousands of dollars in items were reported missing. Authorities say all three of the crimes occurred around the same time.

The other two thefts are still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, you can contact Corporal Derrick Miller of the LCSD.

Browning was taken to Southwest Regional Jail.

