Advertisement

Kentucky State Police to hold Shop with a Trooper, Cram the Cruiser events this holiday season

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking forward to several events to help people in their communities.

Troopers were set up at the Walmart in Richmond today in efforts to raise money for their shop with a trooper event. They’ll also have the Cram the Cruiser, which provides food for people.

They were raffling off a big screen TV, along with taking donations for the various needs in central and southern Kentucky.

“Troopers in their communities take roughly 100 to 130 kids in their community that might not get a Christmas. You know there’s a need every year. It doesn’t matter if there is a pandemic or a disaster,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington said.

Donations can also be dropped off at any Kentucky State Police post to help with Shop with a Trooper events. Wednesday’s raffle in Richmond was to assist with posts in Richmond and London.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karianna Burton
Leslie County woman arrested, charged with murder while looking for her baby’s father
London woman arrested for child abuse
Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child
Official: 7 inmates overdose at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
Donald Turner arrested for imprisonment and kidnapping
Woman found dead in boyfriend’s home, man charged with imprisonment
Suspect in Big Stone Gap killing smiling in court
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer appears in court

Latest News

A new massive park complex is coming to Richmond. The city commission approved the purchase of...
Richmond City Commission approves purchase for new park complex
Logan County man arrested for grand larceny
Logan County man arrested for Grand Larceny
Additional UPS package handlers are needed every year ahead a busy holiday shopping season.
UPS looking to hire hundreds for holiday staffing amid statewide worker shortage
AAA is forecasting this year’s Thanksgiving travel period will be nearly as busy as it was...
Holiday traffic could be worse this year following pandemic