Kentucky State Police to hold Shop with a Trooper, Cram the Cruiser events this holiday season

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking forward to several events to help people in their communities.

Troopers were set up at the Walmart in Richmond today in efforts to raise money for their shop with a trooper event. They’ll also have the Cram the Cruiser, which provides food for people.

They were raffling off a big screen TV, along with taking donations for the various needs in central and southern Kentucky.

“Troopers in their communities take roughly 100 to 130 kids in their community that might not get a Christmas. You know there’s a need every year. It doesn’t matter if there is a pandemic or a disaster,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington said.

Donations can also be dropped off at any Kentucky State Police post to help with Shop with a Trooper events. Wednesday’s raffle in Richmond was to assist with posts in Richmond and London.

