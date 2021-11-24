Advertisement

Holiday traffic could be worse this year following pandemic

AAA is forecasting this year’s Thanksgiving travel period will be nearly as busy as it was...
AAA is forecasting this year’s Thanksgiving travel period will be nearly as busy as it was before the pandemic, after a sizable slowdown last year.(Live 5 News)
By Ethan Sirles and Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Laurel County, Ky. (WYMT) - Just off I-75, traffic was pretty heavy early Wednesday afternoon and could pick up a lot more. The amount of cars on the road hints at much more traffic than last year.

Kentucky State Police said people should expect delays. Some people have said traffic has gotten very slow in some areas.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is usually the busiest travel day of the year. Last year, due to the pandemic, not as many people were traveling. This year, many more people are back on the roads.

“It’s the holidays and people love to go see people and hang out with people and they’ve been cooped up for the last year or so, so hopefully people can spend time with their families,” said KSP Trooper Scottie Pennington.

State police said traditionally, I-75 southbound will experience extremely heavy traffic between London and the Tennessee line, with a combination of holiday travelers and people leaving work.

Highway officials added the interstate in the Southern Kentucky area can see up to 50 thousand travelers a day during the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karianna Burton
Leslie County woman arrested, charged with murder while looking for her baby’s father
London woman arrested for child abuse
Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child
Official: 7 inmates overdose at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
Donald Turner arrested for imprisonment and kidnapping
Woman found dead in boyfriend’s home, man charged with imprisonment
Suspect in Big Stone Gap killing smiling in court
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer appears in court

Latest News

Winterfest in Pikeville
Pikeville officials get ready for Winterfest
Act of kindness: Middlesboro police officer responds to theft call, gifts boy new bike
Act of kindness: Middlesboro police officer responds to theft call, gifts boy new bike
Perry County Schools staff prepare Thanksgiving meals for more than 800 people
Perry County Schools staff prepare Thanksgiving meals for more than 800 people
Custom Guitar shop, DLC Custom Guitars in Laurel County
Custom guitar shop steadily growing in Eastern Kentucky despite pandemic