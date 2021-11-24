Holiday traffic could be worse this year following pandemic

Laurel County, Ky. (WYMT) - Just off I-75, traffic was pretty heavy early Wednesday afternoon and could pick up a lot more. The amount of cars on the road hints at much more traffic than last year.

Kentucky State Police said people should expect delays. Some people have said traffic has gotten very slow in some areas.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is usually the busiest travel day of the year. Last year, due to the pandemic, not as many people were traveling. This year, many more people are back on the roads.

“It’s the holidays and people love to go see people and hang out with people and they’ve been cooped up for the last year or so, so hopefully people can spend time with their families,” said KSP Trooper Scottie Pennington.

State police said traditionally, I-75 southbound will experience extremely heavy traffic between London and the Tennessee line, with a combination of holiday travelers and people leaving work.

Highway officials added the interstate in the Southern Kentucky area can see up to 50 thousand travelers a day during the holiday season.

