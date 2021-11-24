Advertisement

Custom guitar shop steadily growing in Eastern Kentucky despite pandemic

Custom Guitar shop, DLC Custom Guitars in Laurel County
Custom Guitar shop, DLC Custom Guitars in Laurel County(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County is home to a guitar shop that has been a sign of success in the middle of a pandemic.

DLC Custom Guitars began in 2019 and, after experiencing significant success, it became a full time job for Chad Jackson.

So far he has custom made 15 guitars from scratch.

Jackson said has seen steady business recently. He added each guitar can help pay bills for months at a time.

He hopes to someday make DLC Custom Guitars a factory business. Part of his goal is to bring job opportunities to the Laurel County area.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karianna Burton
Leslie County woman arrested, charged with murder while looking for her baby’s father
London woman arrested for child abuse
Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child
Official: 7 inmates overdose at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
Donald Turner arrested for imprisonment and kidnapping
Woman found dead in boyfriend’s home, man charged with imprisonment
Suspect in Big Stone Gap killing smiling in court
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer appears in court

Latest News

DUI graphic
Thanksgiving kicks off deadly season for impaired crashes
Charles Doty Jr.
“I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza” | Worker recalls moments after man pulls rifle on employees
Prestonsburg business gives out Thanksgiving feasts - 11:00 p.m.
Prestonsburg business gives out Thanksgiving feasts - 11:00 p.m.
Hillbilly Days has not been held in the city since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pikeville prepares for return of Hillbilly Days