Custom guitar shop steadily growing in Eastern Kentucky despite pandemic

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County is home to a guitar shop that has been a sign of success in the middle of a pandemic.

DLC Custom Guitars began in 2019 and, after experiencing significant success, it became a full time job for Chad Jackson.

So far he has custom made 15 guitars from scratch.

Jackson said has seen steady business recently. He added each guitar can help pay bills for months at a time.

He hopes to someday make DLC Custom Guitars a factory business. Part of his goal is to bring job opportunities to the Laurel County area.

