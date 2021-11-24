‘Cram the Cruiser’ for your community

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -During the season of giving, troopers with the Kentucky State Police are asking you to help feed communities across the commonwealth.

The ‘Cram the Cruiser’ initiative, which has been collecting non-perishable food items to stock local food banks since 2010, kicked off Tuesday. Post locations across the state are open as drop-off points and troopers will be set up at grocery stores over the next two weeks to cram the cruisers in real time.

“In 2020, due to COVID, we weren’t able to have ‘Cram the Cruiser.’ So, our goal this year is to bring it back and to raise as much as possible,” said Post 9 PIO, Trooper Michael Coleman. “We live here in this community and we understand the people in the community have been hit hard with jobs lost and COVID. So, we are just trying to do our part.”

Trooper Coleman said he hopes to see a great turnout from the Post 9 area, saying they can drop off the non-perishable food donations at Post 9 in Coal Run, or at South Williamson Food City.

He also plans to be at Food City on December 4 to encourage donations in person, filling his cruiser with as many items as possible.

The event is one of several planned in the area over the next few weeks. The Trooper Teddy Black Friday Sale is set for Friday and the Ray of Hope Toy Drive is planned for December 3 and 4 at Pikeville Walmart. Coleman said now is the perfect time to be involved in giving back.

