City of London prepares for upcoming “Mistletoe Market” event

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London officials are hard at work prepping for a weekend full of holiday cheer.

In order to celebrate part of Small Business Saturday, those with London Downtown are hosting The Mistletoe Market.

This will give those in the region a chance to do their Christmas shopping locally.

President Jason Burton said they have a variety of vendors lined up for the event.

“Every dollar spent locally helps out your friends, people you know, businesses in the area,” he said. “So, that’s why we feel like it’s important. Small Business Saturday is something London Downtown has participated in for many years.”

The Mistletoe Market takes place Saturday at the London Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

