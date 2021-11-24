Advertisement

Act of kindness: Middlesboro police officer responds to theft call, gifts boy new bike

Act of kindness: Middlesboro police officer responds to theft call, gifts boy new bike(Middlesboro Police Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - We want to pass along some good news to start your Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

A Facebook post from the Middlesboro Police Department said Officer Caleb Ayers responded to a theft call at Taylor Byrd’s house.

After Officer Ayers left the house, he went and bought Christian a new bicycle to replace the stolen bike.

Taylor Byrd sent the police department a video of her son thanking the officer for the new bicycle.

You can watch that video here.

