Act of kindness: Middlesboro police officer responds to theft call, gifts boy new bike

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - We want to pass along some good news to start your Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

A Facebook post from the Middlesboro Police Department said Officer Caleb Ayers responded to a theft call at Taylor Byrd’s house.

After Officer Ayers left the house, he went and bought Christian a new bicycle to replace the stolen bike.

Taylor Byrd sent the police department a video of her son thanking the officer for the new bicycle.

