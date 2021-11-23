Woman found dead in boyfriend’s home, man charged with imprisonment

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Harlan County man was recently charged after his girlfriend was found dead in his home.

Police said they got calls about a woman that was not breathing on Friday. Detectives said they got in contact with Donald Turner, 58, the owner of the home when they got to the reported location.

Ashley North, Turner’s girlfriend, was unresponsive and later pronounced dead on the scene by the Harlan County Coroner.

Detectives on the case said her injuries and evidence at the scene led them to believe Turner seriously injured her and caused her death.

Turner was arrested and charged with imprisonment and kidnapping. He was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

