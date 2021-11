PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two members of the Johnson Central Lady Eagles softball team have signed to continue their softball careers in college.

Senior third basemen Clara Blair will play at UPike.

Senior shortstop/third basemen Kendal Hall will play at UVA-Wise.

Both players helped lead Johnson Central to a 15th Region title.

