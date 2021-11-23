Advertisement

Twitty and Lynn to host 2022 Appy Awards

Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will hit the MAC stage in April to host the second Appalachian Arts...
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards are set for the Spring, as organizers invite Appalachians to vote for their favorite creators in every category.

The awards show, celebrating its second year after a virtual ceremony this year, aims to shine a light on the talent that hides within the 13-state region. This year’s event will incorporate some popular names, bringing in Tayla Lynn- granddaughter of Loretta Lynn- and Tre Twitty- grandson of Conway Twitty.

The duo has been working over the last five years to keep their grandparents’ music alive, and they said they look forward to hosting the event in its second year.

“The organizers saw our show, or they saw us on Facebook Live, and they loved our banter so much,” said Tre. “I think it’ll be like our show where I’m just kind of like guiding it down and I’ll just pull her back to the center every now and then.”

“That’s what they said, and I don’t know why anybody would because all we do is fight really,” Tayla joked.

Submissions are open until December 31. The show is set for April 9 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Tickets are available now.

