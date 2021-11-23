Advertisement

Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a trucker from Mexico was arrested after trying to smuggle record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.

The seizures are the largest of either drug in the U.S. for both 2020 and 2021.

The driver, a Mexican citizen, faces federal drug charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official: 7 inmates overdose at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
London woman arrested for child abuse
Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child
Camper Found Dead
Camper found dead in Wolfe County
Michael Donivan White
Man facing 13 charges, multiple felonies in connection to killing Police Officer
Make plans to join us for our Winter Weather Outlook Special at 7 p.m. Monday, November 22nd on...
Watch: WYMT Weather Team releases 2021-22 Winter Weather Outlook

Latest News

The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
Donald Turner arrested for imprisonment and kidnapping
Woman found dead in boyfriend’s home, man charged with imprisonment
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Holiday travel begins for airlines amid staff shortages and weather problems
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Holiday travel begins for airlines amid staff shortages and weather problems
FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
‘Unite the Right’ jurors begin third day of deliberations