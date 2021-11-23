Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats are in a year of transition after returning only one starter from last season.

“Well they’re working hard,” said head coach Rodney Rowe. “The most important thing to me is being coachable. These kids are so coachable, they’ve done everything that I’ve asked them to, we started weightlifting a long time ago, agility stuff so we’ve done that.”

The Wildcats open up the season on Dec. 3 at Betsy Layne.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official: 7 inmates overdose at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
London woman arrested for child abuse
Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child
Karianna Burton
Leslie County woman arrested, charged with murder while looking for her baby’s father
Camper Found Dead
Camper found dead in Wolfe County
Michael Donivan White
Man facing 13 charges, multiple felonies in connection to killing Police Officer

Latest News

Clay County Tigers basketball
Roundball Preview: Clay County Tigers
Jim Matney posthumously named district Coach of the Year
Roundball Preview: Clay County Lady Tigers
Clara Blair and Kendal Hall sign to play college softball
Two Lady Eagles sign to play at the next level