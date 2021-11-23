Roundball Preview: Shelby Valley Wildcats

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Shelby Valley Wildcats are in a year of transition after returning only one starter from last season.

“Well they’re working hard,” said head coach Rodney Rowe. “The most important thing to me is being coachable. These kids are so coachable, they’ve done everything that I’ve asked them to, we started weightlifting a long time ago, agility stuff so we’ve done that.”

The Wildcats open up the season on Dec. 3 at Betsy Layne.

