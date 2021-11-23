Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Clay County Tigers

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The young Clay County Tigers basketball team looks to navigate their way through a tough region in 2021-22.

“The region is very good this year, almost everyone has all their seniors back and like they said we lost almost all our scoring and everyone that played so it’s just gonna be a big challenge stepping up,” said junior guard Jeremy Hibbard.

The Tigers start their season at Pineville on Nov. 30.

