Roundball Preview: Clay County Lady Tigers

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County hopes to face fewer road bumps in 2021, a road that hopefully ends at the region championship.

“It was very frustrating cause we were shut down 3 different times and just when you think you’re getting a little momentum or your kids are starting to learn, then they shut down for two or three weeks and it’s like starting all over,” said head coach James Burchell.

The Lady Tigers play at Whitley County on November 30 at 7:30 p.m.

