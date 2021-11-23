Advertisement

Rockcastle County man arrested, charged with child sexual abuse

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Rockcastle County man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

65-year-old Raymond A. Hullings, Jr. was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after finding the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation led to a search warrant for a home in Mount Vernon on Monday, Nov. 22.

Equipment used during the crime was taken to KSP’s digital forensic lab for examination.

Hullings was charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. This is a Class D felony.

The investigation is ongoing.

