Advertisement

Reports: Malcolm X’s daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC home

Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.
Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment, according to media reports citing the NYPD.

Police say Shabazz’s daughter found her 56-year-old mother unconscious just before 5 p.m. Monday. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, wrote on Twitter that she was “deeply saddened” by reports of Shabazz’s death.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official: 7 inmates overdose at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
London woman arrested for child abuse
Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child
Camper Found Dead
Camper found dead in Wolfe County
Michael Donivan White
Man facing 13 charges, multiple felonies in connection to killing Police Officer
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Twitty and Lynn to host 2022 Appy Awards - 11:00 p.m.
Twitty and Lynn to host 2022 Appy Awards - 11:00 p.m.
Local organizations partner for Thanksgiving dinner giveaway - 11:00 p.m.
Local organizations partner for Thanksgiving dinner giveaway - 11:00 p.m.
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station
Thanksgiving dinner giveaway included desserts from Food City.
Local organizations partner for Thanksgiving dinner giveaway