Multi-county asphalt scam leads to arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Washington County man thought he was getting a great deal on a driveway paving job, only to lose thousands of dollars.

Deputies said the 75-year-old victim, who suffers from dementia, was tricked into letting some men put asphalt on his driveway in Willisburg. He thought he was getting a paving job for $80 but, when he handed the worker a check, the scammer wrote it out for $8,000.

The scam has been happening all over, from Pulaski to Mercer County, with dozens of victims.

“The suspect, he talked to us last night and said they start their day going to a place with recycled asphalt and they have been coming his way quite a bit and in Nelson County,” said Deputy Lynn Davis. “They make a deal with someone who has a poor driveway and dump the asphalt.”

The man did get his $8,000 back and the suspect, Travis Beach, of Pulaski County, was arrested. Police said Beach admitted to authorities he has been doing the scam for quite some time.

Beach is facing charges of theft and knowingly abuse or neglect of an adult. He was taken to the Marion County jail.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they do expect to make more arrests in this case.

