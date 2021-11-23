Advertisement

'Men and Women of Action' teams up with Hazard church to give away food

Hazard church hosts food drive
(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A church in Hazard is holding an event to give out food and other much-needed items this holiday season to people in the area.

The Maple Street Church of God will have a food distribution and coat and blanket giveaway on Wednesday, November 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following Saturday, November 27, the church will be hosting a kids’ Christmas party. Officials said the child must be present in order for people to attend.

The events are a joint effort between the church and “Men and Women of Action”, a ministry group that travels all over the world to help people in need.

In order to attend either event, you will need to register with the church by calling 606-439-5078.

From coal miner to respiratory therapist: One Harlan County man’s journey
