Local organizations partner for Thanksgiving dinner giveaway

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rebound Center and Feed the Streets in Hazard hosted a hot Thanksgiving dinner giveaway on Monday night.

Feed the Streets hosts a weekly dinner giveaway each Monday, but the week of Thanksgiving is special.

”We saw probably 200 people today,” said Dale Hanlon, an organizer with Feed the Streets. “On an average Monday, it will be anywhere from 85 to 100 or 115 people.”

Guided by his faith, Hanlon is active in the philanthropic community in Hazard.

The Rebound Center in Hazard is a place where people battling addiction go to get help from people in who are in recovery. He said the need for support has been great the last few weeks as grocery prices rise.

“You know our community has been a really giving community,” he said. “This dinner today happened due to donations and people making sides and bringing money.”

Hanlon paid special thanks to Food City for supplying the cooked turkeys.

Even with the donations, serving 200 hot meals takes a lot of volunteers. James Colwell and Rhonda Hall, both working in peer support at The Rebound Center, had personal reasons for volunteering.

”You know I struggle with addiction myself,” said Colwell. “I’ve got a little over six years clean and I know where these people have been.”

Hanlon explained that many of the people they feed each week are part of the homeless community in Hazard.

”A lot of them honestly are people that are homeless,” said Hanlon. “They’re truly homeless. They’re living under bridges and our parking structures here in our city. And they come here and get maybe the only meal they’ll get today.”

Rhonda Hall, giving thanks for the support she once received, also felt to volunteer and give back on behalf of the organization that helped her.

”They were my safe haven,” Hall said of The Rebound Center. “I was away for treatment for about 8 months and when I came back Rebound’s the first place I hit. I was always there because they were my safe haven. These people were my family.”

The Rebound Center and Feed the Streets can be found on Facebook.

