Leslie County woman arrested, charged with murder while looking for her baby’s father

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Leslie County woman was arrested and charged with murder after an early-morning argument on Monday.

Deputies with Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call from Leslie County Police asking for assistance in the Hyden community of Leslie County.

According to police, Karianna Burton was looking for Cody Asher, the father of her two-year-old child.

During her search, Burton got into an argument with Jacqueline Lingar and Mark Smith.

The citation reports she fired “several rounds” at the home where she believed Asher was inside.

Jacqueline Lingar was shot, and she died due to her injuries at Mary Breckinridge Hospital.

Burton was arrested and charged with murder and wanton endangerment.

She was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

