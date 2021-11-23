Advertisement

Kentucky River District Health Department receives grant from Kentucky Office of Highway Safety to promote car seat safety

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River District Health Department received a $9,175 grant from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety to promote care seat safety across the region.

This grant will allow the department to train more car seat safety technicians, which will allow more police departments, fire departments, public health offices, and parents to be trained, too.

“At the district right now, we have three certified child passenger safety technicians, but with the funding, we’re gonna get to be able to train five more,” said Alesha Staley, Health Promotion Specialist at the Kentucky River District Health Department.

The department hosts several car seat safety events that are open to the public. If you’re interested in getting trained, contact the Kentucky River District Health Department to learn more about the upcoming training dates.

