Kentucky handles Albany 86-61

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots while defended by Albany's Paul Newman (24) during the...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots while defended by Albany's Paul Newman (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - #10 Kentucky men’s basketball continued their winning ways on the court Monday night against Albany, defeating the Great Danes 86-61.

Kentucky led by nine at halftime put pulled away in the second half for the 25-point victory.

Tyty Washington led the Cats in scoring with 20 points, one of five Wildcats in double-figures on the night. As he has in Kentucky’s previous four games, Oscar Tshiebwe led the Cats in rebounds with 14, his fifth straight game with double-digit boards.

Kentucky will be back in action Friday night at Rupp Arena as they take on the North Florida Ospreys. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.

