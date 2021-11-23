Kentucky handles Albany 86-61

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - #10 Kentucky men’s basketball continued their winning ways on the court Monday night against Albany, defeating the Great Danes 86-61.

Kentucky led by nine at halftime put pulled away in the second half for the 25-point victory.

Tyty Washington led the Cats in scoring with 20 points, one of five Wildcats in double-figures on the night. As he has in Kentucky’s previous four games, Oscar Tshiebwe led the Cats in rebounds with 14, his fifth straight game with double-digit boards.

Kentucky will be back in action Friday night at Rupp Arena as they take on the North Florida Ospreys. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.

(StatBroadcast)

