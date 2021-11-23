Advertisement

Jim Matney posthumously named district Coach of the Year

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Jim Matney’s Johnson Central Golden Eagles keep climbing and receiving accolades.

The Kentucky Football Coaches’ Association posthumously named Matney the Class 4A District 8 Coach of the Year.

Matney passed away due to complications brought on by COVID-19 back in September. Since then, the Golden Eagles have won all eight of their games and won distrcit and regional championships.

Johnson Central lineman and UK commit Grant Bingham also earned Class 4A District 8 Player of the Year.

The Golden Eagles host Franklin County in the state semifinals on Friday. Franklin County beat Johnson Central in the semifinals last season. It was the final game Matney coached at home.

