Jim Matney posthumously named district Coach of the Year

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Jim Matney’s Johnson Central Golden Eagles keep climbing and receiving accolades.

The Kentucky Football Coaches’ Association posthumously named Matney the Class 4A District 8 Coach of the Year.

The Kentucky Football Coaches Association voted Coach Jim Matney as 4A District 8 Coach of the Year. We appreciate and recognize all that Coach Matney contributed to our community, athletics, and the state of Kentucky. An honor well deserved from the KFCA.#MatneyStrong #WeAreJC pic.twitter.com/txubGuDhc1 — Johnson Central Athletics (@JCAthletics_) November 23, 2021

Matney passed away due to complications brought on by COVID-19 back in September. Since then, the Golden Eagles have won all eight of their games and won distrcit and regional championships.

Johnson Central lineman and UK commit Grant Bingham also earned Class 4A District 8 Player of the Year.

The Golden Eagles host Franklin County in the state semifinals on Friday. Franklin County beat Johnson Central in the semifinals last season. It was the final game Matney coached at home.

