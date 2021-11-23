Gov. Beshear urges caution during Thanksgiving holiday as COVID cases tick up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Just days before many families have long awaited reunions over Thanksgiving, cases of COVID-19 are creeping up after several weeks of a decline.

The seven day average for new cases is up nearly 30% compared to two weeks ago.

“It’s the first time...first holiday, since the pandemic hit, that you have all the tools in front of you to have a pretty normal and safe Thanksgiving,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

During his COVID-19 briefing, Beshear outlined several tips he is encouraging Kentuckians to follow as they plan their family gatherings.

The recommendations include:

-Getting vaccinated or the booster shot

-Do not attend a gathering if you feel sick

-Wear a mask indoors if you are unvaccinated and/or not boosted

-Keep attendance numbers low

“Nobody wants to look back on their Thanksgiving, or Christmas gathering, and realize that is when somebody got really sick and is no longer with us,” Beshear said.

