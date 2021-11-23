Advertisement

Gov. Beshear urges caution during Thanksgiving holiday as COVID cases tick up

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Just days before many families have long awaited reunions over Thanksgiving, cases of COVID-19 are creeping up after several weeks of a decline.

The seven day average for new cases is up nearly 30% compared to two weeks ago.

“It’s the first time...first holiday, since the pandemic hit, that you have all the tools in front of you to have a pretty normal and safe Thanksgiving,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

During his COVID-19 briefing, Beshear outlined several tips he is encouraging Kentuckians to follow as they plan their family gatherings.

The recommendations include:

-Getting vaccinated or the booster shot

-Do not attend a gathering if you feel sick

-Wear a mask indoors if you are unvaccinated and/or not boosted

-Keep attendance numbers low

“Nobody wants to look back on their Thanksgiving, or Christmas gathering, and realize that is when somebody got really sick and is no longer with us,” Beshear said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official: 7 inmates overdose at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
London woman arrested for child abuse
Woman arrested for abusing four-year-old foster child
Camper Found Dead
Camper found dead in Wolfe County
Michael Donivan White
Man facing 13 charges, multiple felonies in connection to killing Police Officer
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

WYMT Frost
Frosty morning, sunny and cold day ahead
Twitty and Lynn to host 2022 Appy Awards - 11:00 p.m.
Twitty and Lynn to host 2022 Appy Awards - 11:00 p.m.
Local organizations partner for Thanksgiving dinner giveaway - 11:00 p.m.
Local organizations partner for Thanksgiving dinner giveaway - 11:00 p.m.
Logan building fire investigated after illegal occupancy discovered
Illegal occupancy sparks more questions about Logan building fire