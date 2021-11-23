Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces more than 50 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 2,142 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Tuesday, bringing the case total to 775,728.

553 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 835 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 217 people remain in the ICU, with 98 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 6.77%.

The Governor also announced 53 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 10,394.

66 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Robertson County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 135.5 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

